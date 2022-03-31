Weston & District Midweek League announce AGM date

The Weston & District Midweek League, kindly sponsored by Proper Job, will be holding their Annual General Meeting at Weston CC tonight (Thursday, 7.30pm).

It will be the first time in two years the league has been able to hold an AGM due to Covid and everyone is welcome to attend.

The league have confirmed there will be 14 teams in the league, in two divisions, the same as last year.

Lympsham Allsorts, Shaftesbury Road, Burnham-on-Sea, Presidents Weston CC, Huntspill & District, Winscombe, Wedmore, Mark, Cleeve Ducks, Churchill, Cheddar, East Huntspill and Claverham are the teams who will compete this season.

The league have also confirmed they are Intending to run the Sedgemoor Caravans match of the week trophy for a second year.

And the league, which has been going for over 65 years, will aim to start in the first week of May.

For more information contact league chairman Tony James on 07946 577335.