Weston dominate in first-ever match-up with Royal Wootton Bassett

A first-half whitewash set the tone for Weston as they cruised to a 43-7 win over Royal Wootton Bassett - in the first meeting between the two sides' first XVs.

Wing Chris Young picked up a hat trick of tries for the Seasiders in the Tribute South West Premier ficture, which also saw fly-half James Mackay overtake former captain Paul Tincknell’s points tally to move into second place in the all-time scoring list behind club legend Robbie Hazzard.

Weston started the game superbly, with a mesmerising passage of play from inside their their own 22.

It began with a break by flanker Jack Woodland and ended after involving several players, with Young crossing to open the scoring.

Impressive full-back Jack Curtis then increased the lead with a tremendous weaving run to the line, with Mackay providing the extras.

Wotton then got a foothold in the game, with a period of play which saw them drive their way to the home line, only for Weston's defence to hold firm.

And the Seasiders were soon back on the offensive, with Mackay then put Woodland away, with the open side galloping away to outpace the covering defence for a fine try, Mackay again adding the extras.

Weston were now in control, and Young added to his tally when he danced his way to the line.

Mackay again converted to end the scoring for the first period with a 26-0 advantage and a try-scoring bonus point in the bag.

The second half was 10 minutes old when outstanding prop Sam Coles had to leave the field with a hand injury, and Rich Ford replaced him.

But the change did not upset the home side, and when Young broke lock Ash Russell was on hand to give Tothill a run up the right-hand touchline, which he took with aplomb scoring in the corner.

Mackay reached his milestone with this expertly taken conversion.

A double change then saw lock Callum Kingscott return, who applied himself well on his comeback, along with

centre Huw Morgan being replaced by Ben Cox and Dan Lomax.

The Royals did hit back through a converted interception try before another break by captain Tom Sugg allowed Lomax to put Curtis away for another eye-catching effort.

The scoring was ended when Sugg found young scrum-half Jack Press and his break put Curtis away.

The full-back put Young away for his third try, which Mackay fittingly converted from wide out to put the icing on the cake and five valuable league points to take the Seasiders into fourth place in the Tribute South West Premier table.

Next up for Weston is a short trip to play unbeaten top-of-the-table neighbours Hornets on Saturday, kick-off 3 pm.

Weston-super-Mare scorers – tries: Jack Curtis (2), Chris Young (3), Ben Tothill, Jack Woodland;

cons: James Mackay (4)