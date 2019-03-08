Weston AC members have to settle for second best at tricky Charmouth Challenge

10 Weston Athletics Club runners ready for the Charmouth Challenge Archant

Two Weston AC runners had to settle for second place in the Charmouth Challenge on Saturday.

Chris McMilan and Susan Duncan took part in the eight-mile race, which starts at sea level and climbs over 1,600 feet to the highest point on the South Coast at Golden Cap, in warmer conditions than usual.

With little in the way of cloud or breeze to cool the overheated runners, McMilan started the race in the lead.

However McMilan, who became the club's fastest marathon runner in the last 20 years after finishing in 250th at London, would finish runner-up almost a minute behind a former UK Athletics trail running champion, who grabbed the win with a time of 53.10,

Clubmate Duncan also ran a very good race, but a high ranking runner from Totton picked up the win, finishing in 1:07.24.

Rob Furlong was the second male member from the club to finish with a time of 1:00.15, which sealed a place in top 10, before Marc Whiting followed with a time of 1:08.50.

With a new-found enthusiasm for off-road running, Sheryl Selway became the second woman to finish with a time of 1:23.35 which was followed by a personal best from Julia Withers with a time of 1:29.29

Two days before, on American Independence Day, Adrian Noble headed over to the Wye Valley for the Tintern Trot, a 10k off-road evening run organised by the Chepstow Harriers.

Noble finished by winning his age category with a time of 45.11.

Two more club members would take on the ultra-distance challenge last weekend which requires runners to do as many 4.4-mile laps as they can in 12 hours at the Unicorn Frolic.

Liza French would top the results for solo runners after completing 10 laps in 12:13.34.

Carol O'Leary managed to complete eight laps with a time of 9:39.52 as she finished in fifth place.

The 2019/20 Weston prom Run Series is now open for entry.

The five-mile races are held every month on Weston's seafront from September to May.

Until the end of August, early bird discounted entries are available, which works out at less than £3 a race.

Entries can be made online at the club's website westonac.co.uk/promrun.