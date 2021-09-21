Weston RFC claim first win on road at Brixham RFC

Published: 12:58 PM September 21, 2021

Weston RFC's captain Tom Sugg followed up his try against Ivybridge RFC with his second of the season at Brixham RFC. - Credit: Weston Rugby/Andrew Collins

Weston RFC made it back-to-back wins with a come-from-behind 21-13 victory at Brixham.

After last week's 21-7 win against Ivybridge, Weston lost the toss and had to play down the slope in the first half but were on the attack from the off.

However, a couple of errors and wrong options meant the game remained scoreless until the 20th minute when Brixham, having weathered the initial storm, grew into the game and only excellent defence from the visitors kept them at bay.

Brixham eventually took the lead as they ran the ball directly from a line out enabling winger Joel Ashworth to cross wide out on the right.

Fly-half Mitch Pinkus added the extras and then added a penalty to put the hosts 10-0 up.

Weston’s heads never dropped and towards the end of the half a mini break by flanker Jack Woodland led to a penalty near the home try line.

The visitors elected to take a scrum and Mackay expertly ran the ball blind to give left-wing debutant Joe Burgess the simplest of tries.

Mackay added the conversion from wide out to cut Brixham’s lead to three points.

Unfortunately Burgess injured himself in this period and had to retire from the game to be replaced by Huw Morgan.

With the slope against them in the second period Weston turned their game up a notch and right wing Ollie Walrond was stopped near the line.

Birthday boy Harry Jones then had a fine run which was also stopped near the line and the ball was recycled, finding it’s way to lock Ashley Russell who was loitering wide out to finish off a fine passage of play.

Walrond replaced Mackay as kicker and expertly kicked the extras from wide out.

Weston were now dominating the scrum and props Ollie Streeter and Sam Coles were having excellent games along with the impressive Carpenter.

Streeter was stopped just short of the line following another superb passage of play which came from another Jones break.

With a quarter of an hour remaining Weston were camped on Brixham’s line and the hosts conceded penalty after penalty.

With no cards forthcoming Weston eventually took matters into their own hands and finally pushed over for number eight and skipper Tom Sugg to touch down for his second try in as many matches.

Walrond again provided an tremendous conversion and although Pinkus converted a late penalty for the hosts, Weston thoroughly deserved their win.