Weston RFC earn hard fought victory at Camborne RFC

Published: 3:00 PM October 7, 2021

Weston RFC dispelled the memory of last weeks' disappointment at Okehampton with a hard-fought 24-14 victory at Camborne RFC.

In Weston's furthest fixture of the season, they were met with a wet and windy, three-hour journey down to Cornwall, last Saturday.

They put all that behind them when they took the lead after 10 minutes with a regulation penalty from full-back Jack Curtis.

The hosts responded 10 minutes later when they found their way all too easily through the Weston midfield from 20 metres to score under the posts for a converted try to take the lead.

Weston responded immediately as the forwards drove up field and produced swift possession for the backs whose excellent handling put winger Chris Young in on the overlap to go over.

The lead was increased when scrum pressure coaxed the Camborne front row to stand up to a man, and Curtis slotted the resultant penalty.

The advantage was further increased two minutes later when James Mackay's ball caused confusion in the home defence and Young was on hand to touch down his second try as Weston went into half-time 16-7 up.

Three minutes into the second half, Camborne closed the gap with a converted try and much excitement from a crowd which could sniff a home victory.

Weston's defensive resilience was tested as the hosts threatened the line again and the forwards repulsed multiple close range efforts to finally turn the ball over.

The resultant drop out from under the posts went straight into touch for Camborne to find themselves again on the five metre line for Weston to have to do it all over again, which they successfully achieved.

This was probably the pivotal moment of the match as the away side dominated the last 20 minutes.

With full time quickly approaching, Mackay's pinpoint tactical cross-kick found Young in acres of space for his third try, and a 21-14 lead which was increased to 24-14 with a third Curtis penalty following increased forward dominance.

After three consecutive away games, Weston look forward to a home match against Launceston this Saturday at 3pm.