Weston HC maintain perfect start to season with comfortable victory at Clifton Robinsons

Alex Leeks scored his fifth goal of the season for Weston HC in their 3--0 win at Clifton Robinsons. - Credit: Kim Wall

Weston HC eased to a 3-0 victory at Clifton Robinsons in the top of the table clash at Badminton School on Saturday.

Both teams started the day with 100 per cent win record in Concorde Two with the Robinsons just edging top spot with a better goal difference.

However, Weston controlled the game early on despite spells of sloppy possession.

The midfield of Jack Pitt, Harvey Mount, CJ Neate and Nick Bily we’re all heavily involved in the breakdown play and press of the opposition team.

Substitutes Ben Morgan, Kev Collins and Elliot Burgess all rotated in well into the team.

You may also want to watch:

Alex Leeks scored after a shot from OJ Standeven ended up heading toward the goal from a defensive deflection in which Leeks managed to get on the end of to claim his fifth goal of the season.

Coach Sam Neate’s half time team talk focused primarily on composure and keeping shape as Weston entered the second half full of confidence.

The visitors came out stronger in the second half as Weston’s defence of George Davis, James Leeks, Kev Collins and captain Rob Mount survived a barrage of attacks and a series of short corners.

Goalkeeper Dave Holland made several important saves including a sensational one-on-one save late in the second half.

As pressure mounted, Weston won the ball back high in the opposition’s half and smart link up play between the forwards saw Matt McCarthy score a reverse shot goal and Weston went 2-0 up.

Just minutes later, strong defensive play from Pitt and Mount allowed striker Standeven to get on the end of a clearance where he beat the last Robinsons defender and slotted home Weston’s third of the evening to secure the win.

The Curry Garden Man of the match award goes to stand in keeper Dave Holland for a series of outstanding saves and keeping a clean sheet.

Weston return to action this Saturday Priory School looking to maintain their perfect start to the season against Westbury & United Banks at 1.30pm.