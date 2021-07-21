Weston ease to North Perrott win in one of best performances of season

Published: 5:00 PM July 21, 2021

Ryan Davies scored 50 from 31 deliveries for Weston in their 77-run win against North Perrott. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Weston put on one of their best batting performances of the season in their 77-run victory over North Perrott at home on Saturday.

In sweltering conditions, Weston won the toss and elected to bat first.

After a cautious start Jack Trego and Sam Elstone saw off the new ball before Trego fell, but Andy Fear and Elstone then made the most of the conditions on their way to a 189-run partnership.

Elstone reached his 50 off just 57 balls and then his maiden century for the firsts off 104 balls, with Fear also reaching his 50 off 46 balls.

Fear fell for 78, an innings that included eight fours and four huge sixes, before Forte Financial Player of the Match Elstone followed two overs later, bowled by George Retter for 124.

Ryan Davies added a quickfire 50 off 31 and Chris Davidson and Davis Trego also contributed quick runs as Weston stormed to 302-6 in their 45 overs.

In the midst of some superb batting, Retter bowled his way to figures of 9-0-58-5.

Retter then opened the batting for Perrott with James Salaman and they put on a partnership of 60 before both fell to the bowling of Davidson in the 12th over.

From there, Perrott targeted batting points as John Stratton and Ben Chaffey shared a stand of 50, before Shabel Ahmed removed Chaffey for 24 and Stratton for 36.

Captain Sam Rowswell dug in as he batted his way to 53 in a stand of 80 with Alfie Ogborne, but by then victory was out of reach and all Perrott could aim for was maximum batting points at 225.

Despite losing more wickets, they achieved this target with a single off the last ball, to finish 225-9, giving Weston a 77-run victory and 19 points.

Matt Knight bowled well to get 2-41, one of which was an outstanding caught and bowled, and he also got two run outs including an excellent direct hit.

Davidson (2-32) and Shabil Ahmed (2-39) were the only other wicket takers, with Davies also getting a run out.

Weston will be buoyed by their batting performance this week, and by the way they fielded in such oppressive weather conditions.

This win takes Weston to third in WEPL Prem Two and they will look to carry this momentum forward for the next two weeks when they play the two teams ahead of them, starting with Taunton St Andrews away next weekend.