Weston end four match winless run with nine-wicket victory at Bath

Published: 12:20 PM June 28, 2021

Sam Elstone scored 69 runs from 87 balls, which included 10 fours, for Weston CC at Bath CC seconds. - Credit: Sam Trego

Weston brought their recent losing streak to an end with an emphatic win at Bath seconds on Saturday, collecting 21 points in the process.

The hosts won the toss and elected to bat first but Weston struck early, with Matt Knight bowling Ritvij Roy with his first ball.

Kasey Aldridge removed the other opener in the next over to a good catch at third slip by Ryan Davies, before Knight struck again a couple of overs later with Sam Elstone taking a good catch in the gully.

Bath were struggling at 18-3 but captain Kester Mosley put on 43 with Michael Roe (20) who was trapped lbw by Chris Davidson.

Andrew Fear got an lbw decision in the next over as the experienced duo dried up the runs in an excellent middle-over bowling partnership.

You may also want to watch:

Six overs later Tahmid Ahmed took two more wickets to reduce Bath to 82-7.

Mosley batted on resiliently, playing a real captain’s innings.

He had support from Tomes-Smith (20) as he made his way to 85, when Aldridge managed to hold onto a catch off the bowling of Ahmed, who finished with figures of 9-1-35-3.

Knight came back into the attack for the final over and had Innes Pierce caught behind for two to leave Bath all out for 168.

Knight’s figures were an impressive 6.3-0-23-3, as Davidson produced an economical spell of 9-2-22-1 and Davies managed a superb piece of fielding to stop a ball going for six.

Weston got off to a cautious start in their innings, with Elstone and Press taking just six runs off the first three overs.

But they then started to pounce on some loose deliveries and accelerate the run rate.

Press fell for 39 in the 22nd over with the score on 99, shortly before Elstone reached his 50 off 65 balls.

Davies joined Elstone at the crease and played a short and aggressive innings, hitting six fours and two sixes on his way to 44 off 27 deliveries, as Weston raced to victory inside 30 overs.

Elstone was impressive with his 69 not out, playing some excellent shots, including 10 boundaries to take the Forte Financial player of the match award.

Weston were ecstatic with this emphatic victory to end the first half of the season with five wins and four losses sitting in third place and will hope to carry this positive feeling forward to their home match with Ilminster on Saturday.