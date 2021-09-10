Weston RFC expect 'challenging game' with Ivybridge according to Crompton

Published: 7:00 AM September 10, 2021

Weston RFC will offer free entry on Saturday to all non-members for their game with Ivybridge. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Weston RFC are "expecting a challenging game" against Ivybridge in their first home match of the season according to head coach Darren Crompton.

Saturday's contest will be the first home game in 582 days, since February 8, 2020, and, coincidentally, their RFU Tribute South West Premier league opponents are again Ivybridge, whom Crompton's side beat 26-7 in that previous contest.

However, both sides fell to opening-day defeat last weekend as Weston lost at Bournemouth Lions, while Ivybridge were beaten by the Hornets at The Nest.

As a token of the club’s appreciation, Weston will be offering free entry to all non-members for the game on Saturday, which will kick-off at 3pm.

And they will see Tom Sugg lead out the side for his first home match as captain, having replaced Marcus Nel after the Zimbabwean signed for Clifton last summer.

Weston RFC head coach Darren Crompton. - Credit: Josh Thomas

“It is great to be finally back on our ground and in front of our supporters, especially as The Past Players Association is sponsoring the match,” said Crompton.

“We may have been beaten last week at Bournemouth, but there was always going to be first game jitters. Thankfully, having been able to name an unchanged side, we will take the lessons learned into the game against Ivybridge.

“The Devon side managed to collect a try-scoring bonus point from their defeat at Hornets last weekend, after being 20-0 down at the break, so we are expecting a challenging game but one that we are prepared to take on and get our first win of the season.”

Crompton added: “If you look at the other South West Premier results from last weekend, five went the way of the home side; Drybrook and Old Centralians ended as a draw while Camborne lost at home to recently relegated Old Redcliffians.

“The first few weeks of any season sees teams settling into their game. We will be eager to get a victory on Saturday because we have three games on the road ahead of us - Brixham, Okehampton and Camborne - before we are back on home soil.”

Weston RFC: Jack Curtis; Chris Young, Cameron Maslen, James Mackay, Harry Jones; Dan Lomax, Jack Press; Sam Coles, Chris Burton, Ollie Streeter, Mark Turton, Ashley Russell, Sam Fisher, Ben Tothill, Tom Sugg (capt). Replacements: Charlie Kearns, Jack Woodland, Ollie Walrond.

*Weston United celebrated a 42-15 opening day win over St Bernadette’s Old Boys last weekend and travel to Stothert & Pitt at Bristol Road, Corston, for their Tribute Somerset Premier match, where like the firsts kick-off at 3pm.

Weston United: George Chapman; Mike McCarthy, Huw Morgan (capt), Alex Humphrey, Joe Burgess; Archie Tilsley, Dan Press; Charlie Owens, Adam Fisher, Rhys Mathews, Callum Kingscott, Ross Chesher, Kieron Bromsgrove, Dom Meadon, Billy Kirk. Replacements: Steve Donegan, Wilf Bright, Dom Marshall.