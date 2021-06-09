Back-to-back defeats as Weston suffer 46-run loss against Frome

Published: 7:58 AM June 9, 2021

Jack Press top scored for Weston with 37 runs, from 64 balls, in their defeat to Frome. - Credit: Archant

Weston lost to Frome at home on Saturday in a match that saw the winners claim top spot in the WEPL Bristol & Somerset Prem Two table.

Frome won the toss and opted to bat but Pete Trego struck early to remove Daniel Dredge, before Sam Croker and Paul Sanger put on a partnership of 169 for the second wicket.

Sanger fell for a run-a-ball 109 to Chris Davidson (9-0-40-1), the first of a late flurry of wickets for Weston.

Trego, Matt Knight and Shabil Ahmed each took two wickets, but Sam Croker finished the innings 85 not out as Frome posted 235-7.

This was an achievable target, but the Weston batting line-up stuttered from the off.

You may also want to watch:

Reece Croker took 3-28 and Mark Sanger 3-55 as wickets fell at regular intervals.

Jack Press top scored with 37 and Davidson got 30, but the only significant partnership was for the final wicket as Knight scored 19 and Alex Leeks was 24 not out.

Weston were all out for 188, a defeat by 46 runs, and dropped to third in the table, but only four points behind the new leaders.

Special mention must be made of Jack Trego, making his first-team debut and taking the catch that removed Paul Sanger.

Pete Trego also bowled superbly to achieve figures of 9-1-33-2.

Weston travel to Bishopston on Saturday missing several of the usual first-team line-up.