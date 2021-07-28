Weston CC fall to eight wicket defeat against Taunton St Andrews

Published: 3:07 PM July 28, 2021

Jack Press scored 80, including 10 fours, for Weston CC from 70 balls in their defeat to Taunton St Andrews. - Credit: Archant

Despite a strong batting performance, Weston suffered an eight-wicket defeat at second-placed Taunton St Andrews in WEPL Prem Two.

The Saints won the toss and asked Weston to bat first, with opening pair Sam Elstone and Jack Press getting the visitors off to a strong start, putting on 113, despite an early rain break that subsequently reduced the match to 39 overs a side.

Elstone was trapped LBW for 53 in the 17th over, bringing Andrew Fear to the crease.

The Forte Financial player of the match Press fell seven overs later for 80 off 70 balls, while at the other end Fear continued his big hitting of the previous weekend, putting on a quick 39, which included two huge sixes.

Weston legend and honorary life member John Williams (48 off 27 balls) and captain Chris Davidson (42 off 32) shared a rapid stand of 76 for the fifth wicket, but once those two fell in consecutive overs, the Weston innings stumbled slightly.

With Toby Williams-Thomas claiming 3-36 at the end, Weston finished their innings on 283-9 which gave them maximum batting points, and looked to be a competitive total.

However, Saints are a strong batting team and Weston were without opening bowler Matt Knight, who was injured the previous week, and picked up other injuries on the day to Fear and wicketkeeper Davies, which made things more difficult.

Alex Leeks and debutant Will Crane tried their best, but the Saints openers scored quickly.

Tahmid Ahmed and Davidson tried to slow their run rate, but they raced to 129 inside 15 overs before Stephen Tinnion fell for 44 to the bowling of Ahmed.

Former Somerset player James Regan continued to play aggressively, bringing up his fifty off 37 deliveries and his 100 off just 76.

At the other end, Somerset Academy player Josh Thomas scored 53 before being caught by sub fielder Dom Mayo off the bowling of Davidson.

Regan brought up his 150 in the 29th over off 95 deliveries and hit the winning runs less than two overs later to complete a comprehensive victory with more than eight overs to spare.

Despite what would seem like a disappointing defeat, Weston were buoyed by their strong batting, getting maximum points for the second week in a row.

Weston face a difficult challenge at home against league leaders Bristol this Saturday.