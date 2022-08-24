News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Sport

Weston CC fall to fifth successive defeat after heavy Bishopston loss

Joshua Thomas

Published: 12:30 PM August 24, 2022
Tahmid Ahmed top scored with 33 runs for Weston CC and had a fine bowling display (1-15) against Bishopston.

Weston CC’s poor form in WEPL Prem Two Bristol/Somerset continued with a heavy seven-wicket defeat to Bishopston.

Batting first at Devonshire Road, Weston got off to a decent start putting on 30 for the first wicket before Sam Elstone was bowled for 20.

Jack Trego (16) and Tahmid Ahmed played watchfully, but when Trego fell it sparked a mini collapse.

Ahmed (33) top scored but only a handful of players reached double figures as Bishopston’s bowlers took regular wickets.

Will Thirkell (4-12) was the pick, but the whole bowling attack bowled well and economically as the Weston batters struggled to show any intent as wickets fell around them.

In reply, Tom Court removed Max Harsham for five early in the innings, but Tommie Pregden (52 not out) was in an aggressive mood, scoring regular boundaries and not letting the bowlers settle.

Captain Chris Davidson clean bowled his counterpart David O’Brien for 18, before Ahmed trapped Tristan Jungbauer lbw.

The visitors romped to victory in the 20th over with Weston falling to their fifth defeat in a row and collecting just one bonus point in the process.

“Just a pretty poor batting display to be honest,” Davidson told Weston Mercury Sport.

“A few guys got themselves in, got off to good starts and played silly shots they didn’t to play and got out.

“We had another run out, which has been a key problem this season which is basics, that’s just communication.

“And then the guys coming in lower down the order are on a bit of hiding to nothing. Because if they go hard and get out we know we are not going to get a big score but then we are digging ourselves into holes that we can’t get out of.

“But it was a good wicket, the opposition bowled very, very well. The issue was our batting, nothing else.”

Weston travel Shapwick & Polden on Saturday knowing victory could secure a top-half finish.

However, a loss could mean their safety remains uncertain until the final game of the season with the likelihood of an additional relegation spot affecting their side of the league pyramid.

Cricket
Weston-super-Mare News

