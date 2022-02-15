Weston RFC five-game winning run ended by Drybrook

Macenzzie Duncan in action for Weston RFC on his home debut against Drybrook. - Credit: Andrew Collins/Weston RFC

Macenzzie Duncan made his home debut for Weston RFC off the bench but unfortunately was on the wrong end of a 16-10 defeat to Drybrook on Saturday.

Bristol Academy back row Duncan, 18, made his debut at number eight for Weston in their 31-0 victory over Exmouth in November and came off the bench earlier this month in their 34-29 win at Launceston.

But Weston produced their worst performance of the season, spoiling their unbeaten five-game run with an abject display containing a multitude of basic errors as well as giving away too many basic penalties.

With record points scoring fly-half James Mackay and free scoring centre Cameron Maslen missing with Covid, Weston knew they would be in for a hard game as they were forced to reshuffled their backline.

Drybrook kicked-off and within two minutes full-back Jack Curtis - on his return from injury - had made two-try saving tackles and flanker Jack Woodland had been sent to the bin.

Somehow the game remained pointless until well after 20 minutes when Drybrook took advantage of another Weston infringement, as full-back Tom Treherne kicked a penalty.

The visitors repeated the feat five minutes later following another Weston illegality and then scored their only try when left wing Luke Roberts broke down the stand side before kicking ahead to enable scrum-half Corrado Colombo to touch down.

Another Treherne penalty put the visitors 16 points to the good at the break, with Weston pointless and very poor.

The second half was greeted with the hope of some improvement and when Weston were awarded a penalty try, followed soon after by an Ollie Walrond penalty, it looked as though the great escape might be on.

But that was as good as it got for the hosts as they prevented the visitors from further adding to their first-half tally.

Bouts of inaccuracies left Weston grateful to have at least got a losing bonus point in a game that hopefully will be quickly forgotten.

Weston travel to the Saintbridge Sports Centre to face ninth-placed Old Centralians this Saturday with the hosts having won their last two league games but having suffered a comprehensive 59-14 defeat when they visited the Recreation Ground in October 2021.