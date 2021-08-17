Weston AFC supporters can make 'real difference' believes manager Bartlett

Published: 1:00 PM August 17, 2021 Updated: 1:42 PM August 17, 2021

Weston AFC go over to thank their supporters after their 1-0 victory at Kings Langley. - Credit: Aoife Preston/Boomsatsuma/WsMAFC

Weston AFC manager Scott Bartlett believes the club's supporters can make a “real difference” ahead of their first home league game of the Southern Premier South season against Merthyr Town tonight (Tuesday).

The Seagulls have played in front of bumper crowds throughout pre-season but not since last September, against Wimborne Town, 304 days ago, have fans attended a competitive game in the league at The Optima Stadium.

Bartlett expects a “tough game” with the Welsh side but praised the impact the supporters had during their 1-0 win at Kings Langley last Saturday and is looking forward to more of the same when they return to action later today.

Weston AFC supporters watch on in The Seagulls first Southern Premier South match of the season at Kings Langley. - Credit: Aoife Preston/Boomsatsuma/WsMAFC



“We can’t wait, there is a buzz around the place at the moment, the players have worked extremely hard and applied themselves well and are looking forward to a good atmosphere,” he said.

“We had a good band of supporters away on Saturday and it was nice to see them and the players celebrate together after the game, that’s what it’s all about.

“We hope we get a big crowd in and give them a team to be proud of. If we run hard for them and they recognise that they can be a real difference for us.”

Lloyd Humphries drives forward during Weston AFC's 1-0 win at Kings Langley. - Credit: Aoife Preston/Boomsatsuma/WsMAFC

An own goal from Kings defender Roderick Collins saw Weston AFC return to league football with a hard fought win last Saturday.

Jordan Bastin, Jason Pope and Lucas Vowles were all handed their first league starts, while Jay Murray came off the bench to make his debut.

Scot Laird in action for Weston AFC during their first Southern Premier South match of the season at Kings Langley. - Credit: Aoife Preston/Boomsatsuma/WsMAFC

Ben Whitehead also made his first league appearance in just under two years when he came onto the pitch for the final 20 minutes of the game.

And Bartlett was left pleased with their “good start” and felt his side “controlled the game”.

Weston AFC manager Scott Bartlett during The Seagulls first league match of the season at Kings Langley. - Credit: Aoife Preston/Boomsatsuma/WsMAFC

He added: “We were good but we have been good all pre-season in terms of our work ethic and shape so that gives us a platform to do well.

“Our wide players and forwards didn’t get the rub of the green on Saturday because the pitch was very dry but they didn’t get frustrated which I was delighted about. We kept plugging away, winning the ball back and probing until we got a breakthrough.

“Kings Langley are an honest group that worked hard, they wanted a draw and made it difficult for us.

“The pitch made it difficult for quick combination play around the box for players to run with the ball but we shuffled things about a bit, Jay Murray won us a free-kick and we scored from a great delivery.

“It’s all about the squad, Lloyd Humphries was outstanding but he made way for Jay in a tactical move to bring Dayle (Grubb) inside allowing us play with two outside wingers for the last 30 minutes. Having good options on the bench is excellent.”