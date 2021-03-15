Duo to continue in Weston Academy roles

Published: 8:09 AM March 15, 2021

Craig Graham and Matt Bazell will continue their roles at Weston Academy - Credit: Lorna Davey

Weston have announced that Craig Graham and Matt Bazell will continue in their roles at the club's academy.

Following other recent management team appointments at the academy, Graham will stay as head of development phase, while Bazell remains as head of foundation phase.

Graham told the club website: "I'm delighted to be continuing in such an important role for the club.

"The academy has made massive progress over the last couple of years and it's fantastic the club continue to invest and develop the academy.

"I'm looking forward to continuing working with such a great coaching team and club."

Bazell added: "I am delighted to be continuing my role and very happy to be part of a great team.

"It's been a long break and I can't wait to see all the players."

Club managing director Oli Bliss praised the pair, adding: "Craig has done a great job over the past two years since he was appointed and is instrumental in moving the academy forward.

"He has a great understanding of how the development phase from 11-15 operates in the area.

"Matt is amazing with the children from 6-10 in the foundation phase and I firmly believe that once a player joins Matt in our academy they won't want to leave because he makes the experience so enjoyable for them."