Jack Holmes: Weston AFC sign on midfielder for upcoming season

Jack Holmes has appeared for Weston AFC in all of their pre-season so far. - Credit: Ade Thresher/WsMAFC

Weston AFC have announced Jack Holmes has signed on for the forthcoming 2022-2023 season.

The central midfielder, who can also play in defence as right-back and centre-back, first signed for the Seagulls from Slimbridge last summer but spent all of the 2021-22 campaign injured and undergoing rehab with sports therapist Taylor Cornish.

After being invited back for pre-season, he has impressed in his four games so far, including his first ever start in the 4-0 win at Bridgwater United.

Holmes is the second player to sign for Weston AFC recently after Elis Watts signed a permanent contract following his departure from Aldershot.

And manager Scott Bartlett said he was pleased to award Holmes with a new contract.

“Jack was terribly unlucky with injuries last season but came in weekly throughout the season to rehab with Taylor at his own expense,” he told Weston AFC’s website.

"I am delighted he is now fully fit and able to show everyone what a good player he is.

"Jack can play virtually anywhere so gives us some good options in that regard. There was a lot of competition for both players (Watts and Holmes), but they have both recognised how well players are treated here and have showed a bit of loyalty to the club."

Holmes said he is “really happy” to have been kept on by Weston and he can’t wait for the start of the campaign.

He added: “I am really happy to have signed for this great club.

"From coming in last year and being injured was a difficult pill to swallow, especially being out for so long, but the gaffer, Lairdy and everyone else involved with the club made me welcome and at home straight away.

"Obviously knowing Scott from my time in the academy at Forest Green Rovers, he put his trust and faith in me and now that I'm playing under him again says a lot really, so I can't thank him enough.

"I'm excited to get the season underway and really start to kick on with the team now".

Weston AFC return to action tonight at Clevedon Town at the Everyone Active Stadium at 7.30pm.