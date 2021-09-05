Weston face FA Cup replay at Flackwell Heath following draw

Published: 8:19 AM September 5, 2021

Weston face an FA Cup first qualifying round replay at Flackwell Heath in midweek after the two sides drew 2-2 at The Optima Stadium on Saturday.

Nick McCootie dragged an early shot wide and Dayle Grubb was also off-target, before Luke Purnell denied Simeon Weekes at the other end.

And the visitors opened the scoring when a throw-in reached Adam Thomas, whose first-time shot found the net via a post.

Aaron Watkins saved a Grubb free-kick, while Weekes and Alan Akerman were wide of the mark for Heath, and Weston saw further chances spurned by Grubb, Lloyd Humphries - who saw a shot cleared off the line - and Lucas Vowles.

But the Seagulls got back on level terms when substitute Jay Murray saw his cross pushed out by Watkins, against the onrushing McCootie and into the net.

Will Turner blocked a shot from Weekes as Heath looked to restore their lead, while Jason Pope had a header cleared from Grubb's corner and Vowles went round Watkins but saw his effort cleared off the line by Mo Ceesay.

Vowles was thwarted by the same player early in the second half, while McCootie found the net with a header but saw it ruled out for a push.

Heath went 2-1 up on 53 minutes when Ashley Howell curled an 18-yard shot into the top corner of Purnell's net and Murray bent his shot wide at the other end as Weston sought a quick reply.

It was all square again on 72 minutes, though, when Grubb's corner was cleared and Humphries floated a cross to the far post for Pope to drive the ball home following a scramble.

Weston had late chances to win it, but Scott Laird fired into the side netting from Murray's pass and McCootie shot too high on the counter-attack, meaning both sides will go into Monday's draw for the second qualifying round, before meeting again on Tuesday (September 7, 7.45pm).

Weston: Purnell, Kpohomouh (Murray 18), Laird, Jagger-Cane, Pope, Turner, McCootie, Humphries, Vowles, Grubb, Bastin (Symons 77). Unused subs: Griffiths, Kempster, Yule-Turner.







