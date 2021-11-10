Weston RFC narrowly beaten by Exeter University in entertaining game

Weston RFC fell to their first defeat in five games but took two bonus points in 39-33 loss at unbeaten South West Premier leaders Exeter University on Saturday.



After a perfect October, things didn’t start well when a missed touch in the fourth minute allowed Exeter to open the scoring under the sticks for an early converted score.



Weston hit back five minutes later when a pinpoint kick by fly-half James Mackay led to a catch and drive from a line out and centre Cameron Maslen almost crossed.



However, the hosts had infringed and Weston elected to scrum.



A decision that proved to be an excellent choice as Tom Sugg touched down from a pushover.



Mackay converted but the score did not stay even for long as once again hosts got on the scoresheet with a well taken converted effort.



Weston hit back when number eight and captain Sugg had picked up from a scrum,



Mackay was on hand to feed left winger Joe Burgess to go over under the posts, making the fly-half conversion an easy one.



Weston did take the lead for the first and only time just after the half hour when another catch and drive resulted in the two centres Maslen and Huw Morgan combining to put scrum half JJ Williams over with Mackay again adding the extras.



The lead didn’t last long, however, as the students hit back with two converted tries just shy of the break.



In the 45th minute Exeter scored again and it looked as though the game was slipping away from Weston.



But they regrouped and with their dominant pack fired up hit back with a pounding of the home line saw Burgess cross over for his second.



Exeter gave away one penalty after another defending their line which ended with them receiving a yellow card and the visitors a penalty try.



But Exeter increased their lead with a penalty five minutes from time but then started infringing again because they couldn’t cope with Weston’s dominance in the scrum.



The hosts received a second yellow but Weston couldn’t get across the home line to secure a point victory and eventually gave away a penalty which Exeter gleefully kicked off the park to secure a somewhat hollow win.



Despite the defeat Weston retained fifth place in the table ahead of hosting Old Redcliffians on November 20 in their next match.

