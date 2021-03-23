Weston AFC half-term fun days return for April
Weston AFC’s half-term football fun days in April with Matt Bazell and Ethan Reed are returning to The Optima Stadium.
The fun days for children aged between six and 12 will run from Tuesday April 6 to Friday April 9 before returning on Monday April 12 until Friday April 16, where each day will begin at 9am and run until 3pm.
The activities during the week will include: Skill challenges, Mini tournaments, Penalty competitions, Passing drills, Fun games and much more.
Players will be required to wear appropriate boots, trainers, shin pads and should also bring a packed lunch and dress appropriately for the weather.
There will be competitions and prizes for the children to win on the day.
All coaches are DBS-checked and are fully compliant with government guidelines.
Each day will cost £15 and places must be reserved, with 25 spaces available per day to comply with government guidelines.
To reserve your spot on one of the fun days, visit https://www.westonsmareafc.co.uk/product-category/football-funday/
