Weston Golf Club hold fifth round of seniors stableford Winter Eclectic

Weston Golf Club's seniors held their stableford competition incorporating the fifth round of the Winter Eclectic recently.

Division One was won by Chris Peacock, who scored 39 points, with Robin Webb in second place a point behind.

Steve Corrick finished in third place on 37 points with Keith Selwood one place behind in fourth on 36 as Richard Harris completed the top five with 35 points.

Division Two was won by Chris Wray who recorded the highest score of the day with 41 points, which was followed by Mick Monaghan in second on countback from Terry Marnock, who had to settle for third, after both scored 38.

Fourth place went to Nick Palmer on 37 followed by Nigel Jillings in fifth with 36.

There were just six twos recorded on the day from Dave Bickell, Steve Cocks, Ron Kelley, Maurice Miller, Steve Roberts and Kelvin Wyatt.