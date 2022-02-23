News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Sport

Weston Golf Club hold fifth round of seniors stableford Winter Eclectic

Author Picture Icon

Joshua Thomas

Published: 1:00 PM February 23, 2022
A view of Weston Golf Club

A view of Weston Golf Club - Credit: Mark Atherton

Weston Golf Club's seniors held their stableford competition incorporating the fifth round of the Winter Eclectic recently.

Division One was won by Chris Peacock, who scored 39 points, with Robin Webb in second place a point behind.

Steve Corrick finished in third place on 37 points with Keith Selwood one place behind in fourth on 36 as Richard Harris completed the top five with 35 points. 

Division Two was won by Chris Wray who recorded the highest score of the day with 41 points, which was followed by Mick Monaghan in second on countback from Terry Marnock, who had to settle for third, after both scored 38. 

Fourth place went to Nick Palmer on 37 followed by Nigel Jillings in fifth with 36. 

There were just six twos recorded on the day from Dave Bickell, Steve Cocks, Ron Kelley, Maurice Miller, Steve Roberts and Kelvin Wyatt.

Golf
Weston-super-Mare News

Don't Miss

Castle Batch Primary School will be closed this afternoon.

North Somerset Schools closed due to Storm Eunice: Full list

Paul Jones

person
Storm Eunice is expected to bring strong winds on Friday.

North Somerset Council

How to prepare for Storm Eunice

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
The Met Office has updated its weather warning to red.

Somerset Weather

Met Office updates weather warning to red for strong winds across...

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
Large white detached house in Bristol Road Lower, Weston, in distance, with a large gravel driveway and lawn at the front.

Property of the Week | Partnership

Impressive detached house with large gravel drive

By Karen Richards

Author Picture Icon