Weston Mercury > Sport

Kelly and Garrett lead the way in Weston GC's Seniors Stapleford and Eclectic Competition

Joshua Thomas

Published: 3:00 PM January 28, 2022
A view of Weston Golf Club

A view of Weston Golf Club - Credit: Mark Atherton

Weston Golf Club were only able to hold the Seniors Stapleford and Eclectic Competition last Monday.

There was 83 entries for the competition on a dull cloudy day with very little breeze produced some very good scoring.

Most notably in Division Two as Chris Kelly scored 41 points to the crown ahead of four players who finished three points below.

Ian Freeman, Fred Donbavand, Jim Blackhurst and Kenton Simpson all scored 38 points and it went to countback to be decided on the order of where each one of them had finished.

It was Freeman and Donbavand who reached the podium in second and third place respectively while Blackurst and Simpson came in fourth and fifth.

In Division One a close game ensured with David Garrett and Chris Slocombe finished on both 39 points.

And it was Garrett who took home the win on countback ahead of Slocombe, while the battle for third would have to be decided by the method after three players finished on 38 points.

It was Matt Lazenby who rounded off the top three with Chris Peacock and Stephen Burrough in fourth and fifth place.

Golf
Weston-super-Mare News

