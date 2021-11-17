Weston GC name John Whitewood as new senior captain
- Credit: Weston GC
Weston GC have named their new senior captain for the 2022 season.
John Whitewood, who was club captain in 2008, will replace Paul Chesney and will work alongside newly appointed vice captain Peter Hardaway.
The pair will both take office on January 1.
The seniors played the second qualifying round of the Alan Holt knockout last Monday with David Catchpole crowned the winner with a nett 65.
In second was Scott McKechnie who finished on nett 66.
There were four players tied on 67 for third place, so after count back bronze went to Kenton Simpson from Roger Magor in fourth, Rob Filer in fifth and Dave Berry in sixth.
Nick Walker came seventh with 68 followed by Gareth Williams in eighth, John Stokes ninth and Ron Kelley 10th. All on 69.
Catchpole and McKechnie go forward to the knockout stages next year.