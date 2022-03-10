Weston GC seniors retain trophy after victory over club team

Weston Golf Club's seniors took on the club team for silverware in a season curtain-raiser on Sunday.

Match one set the tone of the day with a tight tussle as Paul Chesney and Steve Yorke saw an early birdie from Chris Homer and superb eagle by George Worthington at the eighth.

However, the two seniors fought back from one down at the turn with an eagle from Yorke at the 13th and a birdie from Chesney at 16 to go two up.

A chip-in birdie at 17 from Homer got it back to one down but the senior pair held on for a one up win.

In the second game Clive Stilwell and Steve Thomas went down early on to Craig Lazenby and Jack Ratcliffe but a Stilwell chip-in birdie at the ninth started a comeback that got them back to all square after 12 holes.

Ratcliffe birdied the 16th and parred the 18th to secure a two up victory for the club team.

Next up for the seniors were Nigel Brown and Ron Kelley who took on Chris Evans and Matt Shaw.

It was all square at the turn following an Evans opening birdie but a birdie from Browne at the 12th and a Kelley eagle at the 13th put the seniors in control as they secured a 2&1 win.

Kev Lane and Andy Balcombe never saw the lead against Rich Magor and John Davidson despite a Balcombe birdie at the eighth.

Davidson hit back with back-to-back birdies at 12th and 13th as the club pair won 4&2.

In game five Andy Chambers and Matt Lazenby were three down with six to play against Jamie Honour and Glen Taylor but managed to claw their way back with a couple of birdies to halve the match.

In the final match seniors captain John Whitewood and vice Peter Hardaway were never behind against club captain Ian Goldsworthy and his vice Terry Waite who birdied the second for a half.

The two seniors were three up at the turn and managed to hold off a fightback to win 2&1 to retain the trophy, donated by Andy Balcombe, with an overall victory of three and half to two and a half.