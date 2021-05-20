McKechnie makes mark at Weston's Alan Holt Trophy qualifier

Published: 11:00 AM May 20, 2021

Peter Phillips and Scott McKechnie at Weston Golf Club - Credit: Dave Bickell

Scott McKechnie was a clear winner in the final qualifying round of the Alan Holt Knockout Trophy at Weston.

McKechnie defied the windy conditions and occasional squally showers to card a nett 65 and finish five clear of runner-up Dave Bickell.

Three players finished on 71, with Roger Magor taking third place on countback from Stephen Petrie and David Garrett.

A cluster of players were a further shot back on 72, with Andy Balcombe placing sixth ahead of Steve Welling, John Atherton, Mick Monaghan and Mo Sweeney.

Six twos were scored on the day, by Garrett, Monaghan, Sweeney, Phil Humphries, Dennis Longden and Robin Webb.

McKechnie will now face Kenton Simpson on the knockout stages, while John Lancaster takes on Graham Quick, Ron Kelley meets Ian Freeman and Bickell tackles Steve Teale.