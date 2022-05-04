Donbavand delivers win at Weston Golf Club

Weston seniors competition secretary Fred Donbavand claimed the St Georges Trophy with an impressive nett 66.

Dave Holder took second place in Division Two on 68, with Don Norris pipping Kenton Simpson to third after both shot 69 as Kirris Williams (70) finished fifth.

Division One honours went to Steve Corrick, who beat Leon Clay on countback after both carded 68.

Steve Cocks was one shot back in third, with Phil Humphries (70) and Robin Webb (71) filling the other leading places.

Donbavand, Andy Chambers, Aussie Denison and Steve Thomas all recorded a two on their cards.

Weston seniors fell to a 4-2 defeat at The Bristol on a lovely sunny day, after Matt Lazenby and Graham Quick raced into a three-up lead by the turn.

Lazenby had two birdie twos on the front nine to set up a 4&3 win, but Rob Filer and John Dixon were two down at halfway and lost 5&4.

John Whitewood and Andy Chambers had a nailbiting battle in the captains match, but rallied from one down at the 16th to win one up thanks to two closing pars from Whitewood.

However, the closing pairings of Thomas and David Andow (2&1), Dave Bickell and Chris Slocombe (4&3) and Scott McKechnie and Paul Burns (4&2) all suffered defeats.

*Ali Mantell won Division One honours at Wedmore as a two-under par nett 70 left her five clear of Eunice Bond, who pipped Chris Simpson on countback.

Claire Biggs won Division Two with nett 74, five clear of Fran McMillan as Janis Lawrence took third on 80, and Eileen Parnell came out on top in Division Three with a nett 70, two ahead of Liz Miller as Joan Peck took third.

Club stableford honours went to Pete Brown, who won Division One with 37 points, two ahead of John Wormald, with Rich Vowles a further shot back.

Trevor Guy won Division Two on countback from Ian Sentance after both carded 37 points, with Greg Cox (33) third, and Stan Dinataro took Division Three spoils on countback from Nigel Day after they both scored 38 points.

Jonathan Raeside was third on 37, while Cathy Olive was leading lady with 33, one ahead of Diane Miller as Dawn Chadwick (30) took third.



