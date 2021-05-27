Weston seniors battle it out as Doyle wins Dennes Cup

Published: 12:45 PM May 27, 2021

Weston seniors competed for the Dennes Cup on Monday with a field of 85 entrants vying for top spot.

Clive Doyle claimed the trophy with an impressive 40 stableford points ahead of Steve Welling on 38.

Countback separated the next four places as Steve Thomas took third position from Michael Latham in fourth, Rob Filer fifth and Robin Webb sixth as they all scored 37 points.

Phil Eastman was in seventh with 36 followed by Martyn Forman, Ben Riddell and Howie Evans all on 35 points.

Twos were recorded by Philip Acton, John Atherton, Paul Burns, Paul Chesney, Leon Clay, Scott McKechnie, Riddell, NIck Palmer and Ian Roberts.

You may also want to watch:

The seniors match against The Mendip was cancelled due to 50mph winds and heavy rain and captain Paul Chesney said the team were extremely disappointed after such a long wait but hope the weather will be better for their forthcoming home match against Isle of Wedmore.

Although the wind continued to blow hard 94 players turned out for the Weston Invitation Day and in the difficult conditions many of the teams returned some excellent scores.

The winners with 45 points were Terry Waite and guest Mark Davies, one ahead of the pairings of Darren and Alex Henderson and Jack Radcliffe and Ricky Bennett.

Vicki Brewin won the ladies Half Century Cup with 36 points, one ahead of Mel Rossi, as Moira Parish, Saybria SIms and Wendy Homer all had 34 points.

Lindsay Burley won a nine-hole stableford with 20 points, four more than Katrena Thomas.

*Annie Patten won an open bowmaker at Wedmore with two players from former club Wheathill with 78 points.

The best visitors team came from Bristol, whose 76 points were matched by the best home side of captain Ann Dixon, Heather Abraham and Maggie Tolchard.

The best mixed team prize went to Val Webber and Jane Prosser, with S Thomas, for their 74 points as Sue Hughes, Jill Cornelius and Mandy Vearncombe took the next place prize with 75.

L Dallocco, W Butt and A Hudd (73) beat Wendy Lucas, Aileen Robertson and K Lane on countback, with Jennifer Fell, Fran McMillan and Carol Horsley eighth with 71 as Diane Midgley won the nearest the pin prize on the 18th.