Weston seniors post excellent scores in mixed greensomes

Published: 12:30 PM July 1, 2021

Weston's seniors held their bag-a-bird mixed greensomes stableford competition on Monday, with some excellent scores returned on the day.

Countback was needed to determine the winners, with Steve Corrick and Melanie Rossi taking top spot with 42 points ahead of Andy Balcombe and Claire Redwood.

Steve Thomas and Julia Wood were a point back in third, pipping Rob Filer and Alison Whitewood, as John Whitewood and Glenda Latham-Creasey finished fifth with 40 points.

Those seniors who were not involved in the competition, played another stableford that was won by terry Holden with 41 points.

Gerry Taylor was runner-up on 40, while Kenton Simpson took third on countback on 39 points ahead of Dave Bickell and Ian Roberts.

In sixth place on 38 points was David Gerrey, ahead of Maurice Miller on countback, as William Reynolds claimed eighth ahead of Terry Waite after both scored 37 and Robin Webb completed the top 10 with 36 points.