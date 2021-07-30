Captain's Charity Day proves a success at Weston

Published: 10:02 AM July 30, 2021

Rob Filer being presented with the Away Day Trophy by Senior Captain Paul Chesney - Credit: Weston GC

Weston senior captain Paul Chesney saw his Captain's Charity Day for Vision North Somerset raise £1,030 on a blisteringly hot day.

The charity provide support for visually impaired people across the region and the event proved a huge success thanks to all the staff at the club and volunteer members who helped out.

The competition was a four-ball betterball stableford, with both scores counting at all par three holes, and was won by Nick Palmer and Alan Harris with 52 points.

Terry Holden and Maurice Miller took second with 51 on countback from four other pairs, as Melanie Rossi and Saybria Sims claimed third.

Steve Strange and Nick Farrant pipped Dennis Longden and Martin Longden to fourth, with Matthew Lazenby and Andrew Chambers in sixth place.

You may also want to watch:

Mark Fozzard and Steve Teale finished seventh on 50 points, beating Philip Acton and Stephen Acton on countback, as Pat Rowland and Sue Stilwell claimed ninth ahead of Terry Waite and Keith Jackson after both pairs scored 49 points.

The Ladies Invitation Day event was won by Sally Dawkins (Worlebury) and Pat Rowland (Burnham & Berrow) with 40 points, ahead of Suzanne Chambers (Wedmore) and Sims on 37.

Carolyn Excell (Burnham & Berrow) and Wendy Homer took third with 36 points, ahead of Wedmore's Diney Costeloe & Sue Painter (34) and Mandy Hobbs (Farrington Park) and Stilwell (33).

Wedmore's Jan Bishop and Alison Dodkin were in sixth place on 32 points, ahead of Worlebury duo Sally Irlam and Julie Stafford on countback, with three other pairs scoring 31 points.

Worlebury's Amanda Cook and Glenda Latham-Creasy took eighth place on countback, ahead of Worlebury's Hlen Clarke and Wendy Thomas and Wedmore's June Smith and Julie Ward.

A field of 128 golfers turned out to support the Anthony McEvoy Memorial Day on a hot day, with play interrupted by heavy rain.

Gavin Somers and Steve Smith posted the winning score of 45, ahead of David Snowden and Nick Bohin on countback.

Tristan Keight and John Davidson were one stroke back in third, ahead of Neil Crispin and Sam Bibb on countback, as six other pairs carded 43s.

Aussie Denison and Andrew Skinner took fifth ahead of Stephen Corrick and Paul McAdams, Stuart Daveridge and Neal Oxendale, Adam Stephenson and Harry Race, Steve Yorke and Keith Sawyer and Connor Davidson and Dexeter Nettleton.