Weston seniors secure Somerset Bowl final spot after titanic tussle

Published: 11:00 AM September 23, 2021

Weston seniors are through to the final of the Somerset Bowl following a 3-2 victory against Cricket St Thomas.

Mark Fozzard and Dave Meredith were quickly three up before the visitors clawed their way back to be ahead by two at the turn.

The home pair tried to get level but eventually lost two down, before a resounding victory followed as captain Rob Filer and Steve Corrick dropped only two shots to par in their 7&5.

The last three matches proved just how tight the tie was with Andy Chambers and Chris Slocombe managing a 2&1 win and Matt Lazenby and John Whitewood, just one over for the front nine and cruising, going on to win 2&1.

Whilst the last match did not affect the overall result, it was, nevertheless, a titanic tussle with the lead going both ways throughout before the visitors nicked it at the last by one hole.

You may also want to watch:

Weston will now play near neighbours Brean at Mendip Spring in the final on October 5.

Stephen Smith notched up his second ace of the year at the par three 14th hole in the seniors stableford on Monday, following his previous hole in one at the third in July.

But the competition was won by Roger Preston with 42 points followed by Steve Thomas in second and Ron Kelley third, both on 41.

Countback was needed again as David Andow came fourth, Dave Garrett fifth and Mo Sweeney sixth all on 40 points. Fred Donbavand took seventh ahead of Pete Hardaway (both 39), with Maurice Miller ninth and Steve Welling 10th on 38.

The seniors hosted The Mendip in their latest friendly with Andy Chambers and Chris Slocombe leading the way with a 4&3 victory following a strong back nine.

Bill Diamond and Jon Codd got to four up by the eighth hole but a late surge from their opponents meant the winning margin was just one up.

In the captain's match Paul Chesney and John Morgan couldn’t shake off their opponents who then managed to win three of the last four holes as the home pair lost two down.

Match four was also nip and tuck until Ed Langford fired three birdies in a 4&2 win with John Whitewood, but Terry Waite and Robin Webb were too strong for their rivals and stormed to a 7&6 win.

In the final game Rob Filer and Bill Reynolds were two up after 11 holes before their opponents got back to level, but a Filer birdie at the 17th set up a one up win and a 5-1 Weston victory.

All of the senior section knockout tournaments have now been decided and the Alan Holt Trophy was won for the second successive year by Dave Bickell, who beat Kenton Simpson in the final.

Simpson beat Alan Harris in the final of the summer knockout 5&4, while the summer knockout plate trophy was claimed by Mo Sweeney who beat Steve Corrick in a very tight match.