Men come out on top in Weston Golf Club Annual Ryder Solheim Challenge

Joshua Thomas

Published: 9:00 AM October 28, 2021   
Weston Golf Club's Roger Magor, club captain Paul Burns and Wendy Homer.

Weston Golf Club's Roger Magor, club captain Paul Burns and Wendy Homer.

Weston Golf Club saw the men come out on top in their annual Ryder Solheim Challenge v ladies match recently.

Wendy Homer and Roger Magor, who organised and played in the first event over 20 years ago, saw Magor with Clive Stilwell half a competitive match with Jade Cope and Wendy Thomas.

Homer, partnered by Sue Andow, lost to club captain Paul Burns and past captain Chris Homer after a competitive game.

George Worthington and Adam Pearson had a mountain to climb with Zena Balcombe and Claire Redwood making the most of their courtesy shots and winning for the Ladies.

 Sue Stilwell and Sue Garrett pushed Jamie Honour and next year's captain Ian Goldsworthy hard, to go down the 18th ahead, but the men dug deep to win the last hole and halve the leg at two points apiece.

The final leg would decide the match.

And again, another closely fought match Andy Balcombe & Steve Thomas versus Pauline Hassall and Bobby Ferrari, but the men prevailed and picked up the Victory.

