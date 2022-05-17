Weston seniors bow out of Somerset Bowl at Wheathill

Weston seniors bowed out of the Somerset Bowl after a 3-2 loss at Wheathill.

Aussie Denison and Andy Skinner lost the first hole of the opening match, but eased into a comfortable lead and won 3&2.

Steve Corrick and Kenton Simpson struggled against a strong home pairing and lost 6&4, but Dave Garrett played some scintillating golf and was supported by the steady play of John Whitewood in a 2&1 victory to put Weston back in front.

Allan Tucker and Dave Bickell won the first two holes of their match, but fell behind and eventually lost 5&4 to leave the match finely balanced.

Scott McKechnie and Andy Chambers battled to a third extra hole before also tasting defeat as Wheathill progressed to the third round.

Weston had also lost 4.5-2.5 at Long Ashton, despite wins for Garrett and Steve Cocks (two up) and Corrick and McKechnie (one up).

Chambers finished par, birdie, par alongside Mo Sweeney to halve their match, but there were losses for Whitewood and Ian Goldsworthy (3&2), Bickell and Malcolm Stuart (one down), Terry Waite and Robin Webb (4&3) and Tucker and Paul Burns (3&1).