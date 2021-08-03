Weston golfers edged out in Wales

Published: 7:00 AM August 3, 2021

Weston's Paul Burns and John Davidson with their opponents at the Glamorganshire - Credit: Weston GC

A team of 12 Weston golfers travelled into Wales to visit old adversaries at The Glamorganshire for a match that has been going 'for probably over 100 years'.

Captain Paul Burns teamed up with big-hitting John Davidson to lead off against the home captain and president, but went down 4&3.

Glenn Taylor and Richard Harris were the second Weston pair off and in a tough up and down battle came away victorious 2&1 to level.

Steve Corrick paired with Grant Rogers but couldn't turn around his losing habit in Penarth, going down 2&1.

And Scott McKechnie and chairman Steve Petrie couldn't overcome their opposition and also suffered a 2&1 defeat.

Last year's captain, Andy Balcombe, kept up his winning ways ably assisted by Andy Jones, winning 2&1, but the last group of vice-captain Ian Goldsworthy and Olly Finch walked in with a loss to their name as the Glamorganshire claimed a 4-2 victory overall.

After an excellent chicken dinner, both captains thanked the kitchen, green staff and opposition for a great day on the course.