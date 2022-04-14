Humphries wins Workman Cup at Weston Golf Club

Phil Humphries walked off with the Workman Cup as Weston's seniors battled it out in the individual stableford.

Humphries scored 37 points to top Division Two by one from Nigel Jillings, with John Poole taking third on countback from Steve Petrie after both scored 34. Chris Kelly was fifth with 32 points.

Steve Thomas won Division One on countback from Gerry Taylor with 36 points and finished runner-up to Humphries in the trophy standings.

Nick Walker took third ahead of Nick Farrant and Ron Kelley after all three scored 35 points, with Allan Tucker scoring the only two of the day in blustery conditions.

Weston seniors won 3-2 at Taunton & Pickeridge in the first round of the SGU Scratch Knockout.

Steve Yorke led the way against Tony Reed and was taken to the 19th hole before claiming the first point, but Clive Stilwell got nothing from former football teammate Daren Carter in a 5&4 loss.

Andy Chambers held off John Parsons to win one up, with Matt Lazenby edging away from Keith Wiggins at the 16th and 17th for a 2&1 win.

Ron Kelley lost 4&2 to Mike Robinson in the last match, with Weston to face Clevedon or Saltford in the last eight.