Weston golfers get into festive spirit at Captain's Christmas Fundraiser

Published: 9:00 AM December 25, 2020

Weston captain Andy Balcombe with the winning team of Stephen Petrie, Stephen Burrough, Steve Teale and David Harding at his Christmas Fundraiser - Credit: Weston GC

Weston Golf Club members got into the festive spirit at the Captain's Christmas Fundraiser.

Club chairman Stephen Petrie, Stephen Burrough, Steve Teale and David Harding were the first team out on the day and ended up winning with 86 points.

Craig Lazenby, Steve Yorke, Matthew Lazenby and Andrew Chambers were edged into second on countback, while Neil Urch, Richard Magor, Adam Sloan and Darren Henderson finished third on 83 points.

Gareth Williams, Tristan Keight, John Davidson and Mark Hodder were fourth on 82, while Glenn Taylor, Matt Pearson, Christopher Homer and Jamie Honour pipped Tim James, Paul O'Hara, Zachary Ward and Neil Ramsey on countback after both teams scored 81.

Seventh place went to Paul Burns, Scott McKechnie, Dave Chapman and Ben Chapman on 80 points, edging Mark Allen, Kevin Jones, Colin Lawton and Ian Clark on countback.

You may also want to watch:

Clark won the best festively dressed player of the day award, while the best dressed team prize went to vice captain Burns, McKechnie and the father-and-son Chapman duo as a total of £520 was raised for charity.

Outgoing senior's captain Rob Filer held his final charity fundraising event, with David Bickell taking Christmas Stableford honours with 40 points.

Bickell played steady golf and had an eagle and birdie in his round, as Aussie Denison finished runner-up on 38 points, pipping Clive Stilwell, Ian Freeman and Steve Cocks on countback.

Stephen Burrough took sixth place ahead of John Rowsell on countback after both scored 37 points.

Raffle prizes were donated by members and proceeds were added to funds raised throughout an exceptionally difficult year to allow Filer to hand over a cheque for £2,100 to nominated charity Prostate Cancer Research.

Filer praised the section for their commitment to the cause and put on record his sincere thanks to Weston seniors for their fantastic support.