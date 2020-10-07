Weston trampoline gymnast Gallagher back in training with big Tokyo 2021 target

Laura Gallagher and GB teammates after winning silver at the 34th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in Tokyo (pic FIG) FIG, Av. de la Gare 12A, 1003 Switzerland, +41 21 321 5510, info@fig-photos.com, www.fig-photos.com

An Olympic hopeful trampoline gymnast from Weston has returned to training after lockdown and set her sights on a big year in 2021.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Weston's Laura Gallagher in action at the 34th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in Tokyo (pic FIG) Weston's Laura Gallagher in action at the 34th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in Tokyo (pic FIG)

Laura Gallagher trains at Quayside Trampoline & Gym Club and has been part of the elite British trampoline squad for more than 10 years.

Lockdown meant she was away from the trampoline for as long as she can remember, but she’s excited to be back, telling British Gymnastics: “Returning to training has been great. It’s unusual to have such a long training block before we’re able to compete again, but I see it as such a big opportunity.

“I’m really trying to make the most of this time training and taking nothing for granted, making sure each day counts.”

Gallagher produced one of her finest routines at last year’s World Championships in Tokyo, Japan to qualify Team GB an additional place at next year’s rescheduled Olympic Games.

With a place at the Games a real possibility, Gallagher used the time away to work on areas she felt she needed to improve.

“I had a lot of things that I wanted to change and do differently. During lockdown I challenged myself and have changed my approach to training both mentally and physically,” she added.

“I’m feeling really strong and I’m excited to see how that will transfer into competitions. I’m looking forward to seeing what 2021 brings for me.”

As well as completing many home workouts during lockdown to keep on top of her fitness, Gallagher kept active in many other ways, including being a key part in a successful fundraising campaign for the NHS.

“With the trampoline team we managed to raise over £8,000 which was great,” she said.

“I did some volunteering with the NHS responders and the local foodbank with deliveries too. It gave me a good perspective and was a dose of reality.

“I took up running too which I enjoyed and I also joined the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust More Than Medals programme which will give me the opportunity to work towards some qualifications in coaching and mentoring.”