Weston gymnasts impress on Great Britain duty at European Championships

Published: 9:30 AM September 23, 2021

Weston Gymnastics Club blasted back onto the competition scene by making history for Great Britain.

Five of their gymnasts represented GB at the European Championships in Italy, after success at the British Championships and representing Great Britain in Bulgaria in late August.

Lola Lawrence topped off a fabulous month of competitions by winning the silver medal in the Junior female individual and joined clubmates Freya Grafton, Katie Ferris and Molly Brown, plus Emily Blackhurst (LK Gymnastics) to win bronze in the junior group event.

Meanwhile, Lewis Harvey producing a clean routine for a good score in his male individual section.

These are the first Junior medals won by Great Britain at an Aerobic European Championships and follow on from tremendous success at the British Championships where Weston GC won nine titles and the National Aerobic Gymnast of the year award.

The Bulgarian Open also saw Weston gymnasts bringing home medals for GB, with Niamh Austin, Maria Wong, Nicole Wong, Megan Harvey and Lottie Jane getting bronze in the age 10-11 year old group routine, the European group getting Bronze in juniors and Lola winning the junior female.

A spokesperson said: "This tremendous success is more impressive considering the club spent the majority of last year closed with the gymnasts training on Zoom. They are now enjoying being back at their training home at Weston Gymnastic club."