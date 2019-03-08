Weston Aerobic Gymnastics celebrate at Welsh Championships

Weston Aerobic Gymnastics had lots to cheer at the Welsh Championships last weekend.

Isidora Vucicevic won gold for the international squad in her first senior individual competition, while Lola Lawrence won gold ahead of clubmate Katie Ferris, before the duo teamed up with Freya Grafton for another gold.

Devon Howell won gold in the male individual, while Lewis Harvey took silver with a personal best score, before winning silver with Bella Styles in the mixed pair.

Xena Hewett won bronze, while Lily Jean Smith took individual gold and trio gold with Lola Walby and Mercina Markoutsas.

Nicole Wong, twin sister Maria and Niamh Austen claimed a clean sweep in their category, with Maria Wong and Austen joining Lottie Jane for trio gold.

At national level, Izzy Worral took senior silver on her return from injury, as Emma Heeney took bronze, and Jack Harvey won silver ahead of brother Rhys.

Markoutsas added bronze on her individual debut, as Jacob Dean won silver and teamed up with Delphine Churchill for another silver.

Regional level gymnasts also shone, as April Figg and Marina Small won pairs gold, as did Erin Richards, Lexie Allcock and Ruby Newlands in the trio.

Ewan Maynard added individual gold, while Mace Rae Beaver and Ira Hanney added pairs gold and Faye Deuvall and Lucy Whitfield took bronze.

Libby Hadley, Molly Hobbs and Justina Makoetlane took trio bronze, before introductory gymnasts Lauren Dean, Nicole Hall and Lily Richards won trio gold, as Isaac Tucker, Meave Hele and Isobel Jons added silver.

Roman Potter, Jess Butcher and Megan McDonald took bronze and with eight club gymnasts preparing to represent Great Britain in Bulgaria next month, the club will look to build on these latest results.