Advanced search

Weston Aerobic Gymnastics celebrate at Welsh Championships

PUBLISHED: 14:00 13 September 2019

Weston Aerobics Gymnastics members at the Welsh Championships

Weston Aerobics Gymnastics members at the Welsh Championships

Archant

Weston Aerobic Gymnastics had lots to cheer at the Welsh Championships last weekend.

Weston Aerobics regional and national level medalistsWeston Aerobics regional and national level medalists

Isidora Vucicevic won gold for the international squad in her first senior individual competition, while Lola Lawrence won gold ahead of clubmate Katie Ferris, before the duo teamed up with Freya Grafton for another gold.

Devon Howell won gold in the male individual, while Lewis Harvey took silver with a personal best score, before winning silver with Bella Styles in the mixed pair.

Xena Hewett won bronze, while Lily Jean Smith took individual gold and trio gold with Lola Walby and Mercina Markoutsas.

Nicole Wong, twin sister Maria and Niamh Austen claimed a clean sweep in their category, with Maria Wong and Austen joining Lottie Jane for trio gold.

Weston Aerobics international champions and senior national medalistsWeston Aerobics international champions and senior national medalists

At national level, Izzy Worral took senior silver on her return from injury, as Emma Heeney took bronze, and Jack Harvey won silver ahead of brother Rhys.

Markoutsas added bronze on her individual debut, as Jacob Dean won silver and teamed up with Delphine Churchill for another silver.

Regional level gymnasts also shone, as April Figg and Marina Small won pairs gold, as did Erin Richards, Lexie Allcock and Ruby Newlands in the trio.

Ewan Maynard added individual gold, while Mace Rae Beaver and Ira Hanney added pairs gold and Faye Deuvall and Lucy Whitfield took bronze.

Libby Hadley, Molly Hobbs and Justina Makoetlane took trio bronze, before introductory gymnasts Lauren Dean, Nicole Hall and Lily Richards won trio gold, as Isaac Tucker, Meave Hele and Isobel Jons added silver.

Roman Potter, Jess Butcher and Megan McDonald took bronze and with eight club gymnasts preparing to represent Great Britain in Bulgaria next month, the club will look to build on these latest results.

Most Read

Car smashes into Weston’s TJ Hughes building

A car has crashed into TJ Hughes. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Shopper injured after being hit with machete in Weston Tesco

The incident took place in Tesco Express on Sunday. Picture: Google

Woman jailed for robbery which left pensioner, 88, with multiple injuries

Rosanna Cooper was given a seven year prison sentence. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Weather warning issued for thunderstorms in Weston

Thunderstorms predicted for the North Somerset. Picture: Getty Images

Men to face trial after being charged with causing Worle explosion

Bomb scare at Appletree Court in Worle. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

Car smashes into Weston’s TJ Hughes building

A car has crashed into TJ Hughes. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Shopper injured after being hit with machete in Weston Tesco

The incident took place in Tesco Express on Sunday. Picture: Google

Woman jailed for robbery which left pensioner, 88, with multiple injuries

Rosanna Cooper was given a seven year prison sentence. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Weather warning issued for thunderstorms in Weston

Thunderstorms predicted for the North Somerset. Picture: Getty Images

Men to face trial after being charged with causing Worle explosion

Bomb scare at Appletree Court in Worle. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Seagulls in safe hands with keeper attracting Football League interest

Niall Maher. Picture: Will.T.Photography

Weston Aerobic Gymnastics celebrate at Welsh Championships

Weston Aerobics Gymnastics members at the Welsh Championships

Review: The Lion King is a royal appointment you cannot miss

Disney's Lion King in action

Unbeaten Weston must build on good start to season says McCootie

Nick McCootie after Weston's game against Fareham Town in the FA Cup

Bowls: Wesson is big winner at Yatton

Andy Wesson celebrates his success at Yatton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists