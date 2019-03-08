Weston Aerobics duo impress for GB at European Games

Weston Aerobic Gymnastics saw two of their members compete for Great Britain at the European Games in Minsk.

Rhys Williams and Isidora Vucicevic appeared alongside Renee Augier, Niamh Keane and Kate Donnelly, of Bulmershe Gymnastics Club, in a team event.

Their selection came after an excellent result at the European Championships in Baku, with coach Kat Saunders also travelling to Belarus.

And they combined to good effect to finish in a highly credible seventh place with a personal best score for their routine.

Weston's Saunders said: "If there is ever a reason to support your child during the inevitable highs and lows of sport, it is to get the opportunity to represent your country.

"What I shared with these five gymnasts will not ever be replicated. The national pride at the atlhete's village will be something we never forget.

"Being surrounded by athletes and coaches from so many sports was inspiring and I feed proud to be a part of a nation of super humans."

Anyone interested in joining their child to the club can email wsmsportsaerobic1@btinternet.com.