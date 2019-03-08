Advanced search

Gymnastics: Weston duo impress on GB duty

PUBLISHED: 12:29 29 May 2019

Weston Aerobics youngsters in action for GB at the European Championships

Weston Aerobics youngsters in action for GB at the European Championships

Ivan Ferreira

Weston Aerobic Gymnastics saw three members compete for Great Britain at the European Championships in Azerbaijan.

Debbie Saunders led the 18-strong team as manager, as Rhys Williams and Isidora Vucicevic competed in the five with Bulmersh's Niamh Keane, Kate Donnelly and Renee Augier.

A lively, artistic routine scored 19.172 in qualifying, which was enough for the Weston duo to make history as the first from the club to reach the finals.

After performing a well-executed routine, they improved on their score to finish eighth overall, with the five now picked to attend the European Games in Minsk next month as part of a 101-strong GB party competing in 11 sports, with Weston head coach Kat Saunders acting as lead coach.

Debbie Saunders said: "The club are all very pleased for Rhys and Isi who have both been training at Weston from a very young age. They have worked hard with their coaches to be selected to represent their country at this prestigious event."

