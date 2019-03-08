Gymnastics: Weston duo impress on GB duty
PUBLISHED: 12:29 29 May 2019
Ivan Ferreira
Weston Aerobic Gymnastics saw three members compete for Great Britain at the European Championships in Azerbaijan.
Debbie Saunders led the 18-strong team as manager, as Rhys Williams and Isidora Vucicevic competed in the five with Bulmersh's Niamh Keane, Kate Donnelly and Renee Augier.
A lively, artistic routine scored 19.172 in qualifying, which was enough for the Weston duo to make history as the first from the club to reach the finals.
After performing a well-executed routine, they improved on their score to finish eighth overall, with the five now picked to attend the European Games in Minsk next month as part of a 101-strong GB party competing in 11 sports, with Weston head coach Kat Saunders acting as lead coach.
Debbie Saunders said: "The club are all very pleased for Rhys and Isi who have both been training at Weston from a very young age. They have worked hard with their coaches to be selected to represent their country at this prestigious event."