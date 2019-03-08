Weston Aerobic Gymnastics jumping for joy with British and National title delight

Weston Aerobic Gymnastics Club had plenty to cheer at the British Championships at Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena last week.

A squad of 45 travelled to the event and combined to claim 11 British titles, seven national titles and two other prestigious trophies.

Rhys Williams and Isidora Vucicevic teamed up with three teammates from Bulmershe to win gold in the senior European finals group, having competed together at the European Games earlier this year.

They also walked off with the British Gymnastics gymnasts of the year award for their stunning international results, while Williams took senior make gold for a beautiful routine.

In the junior section, Lewis Harvey won silver in his male individual and mixed pairs with Bella Styles, while Molly Brown won individual silver with a personal best in her first year in the category in a strong field.

Lola Lawrence continued her unbeaten run in the 12 to 14 years group, against 21 top-level gymnasts, and also won the Melogym British gymnast award.

Lawrence teamed up with Katie Ferris and late addition Freya Grafton to produce a stunning routine to win gold in the trios.

Devon Howell showed hard work pays off by winning gold, as Lily Jean, Lola Walby and Mercina Markoutsas took bronze in the 10-11 years trio.

Weston produced a clean sweep in the Foundation (aged nine) competition as Niamh Austin took gold ahead of Lottie Janes and Nicole Wong, before they joined Maria Wong and Megan Harvey for group gold.

At the National Championships, Emma Heeney won senior bronze, as Mya Mcconnell and Maddy Sherwood-Dawson took silver in the junior pairs, ahead of Lily Duffy and Olivia Damerell.

Duffy and Damerell joined Sherwood-Dawson, Kyra Bull and Mpho Makoetlane to win group gold, while brothers Jack and Rhys Harvey took silver and bronze in the 12 to 14 year boys' individual.

Freya Grafton won gold for the girls with Weston's highest score of the day and has been picked for international duty by GB.

Jacob Dean won silver in the 10 to 11 year boys and won the pairs with Delphine Churchill after a run routine.

Weston Aerobic Gymnastics is seeking more future champions. Email wsmsportsaerobic1@btinternet.com for further information.