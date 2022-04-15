Bartlett: Weston AFC have 'great chance' of reaching play-offs

Manager Scott Bartlett believes Weston AFC have a 'great chance' of reaching the Southern League play-offs if they beat Truro City and Harrow Borough in their final two games of the season.

The Seagulls currently occupy the fifth and final play-off spot with 72 points from their 40 matches this season.

Weston are one point ahead of sixth-placed Chesham and five clear of Truro in seventh, but both have a game in hand.

Yate Town sat eighth on 66 points ahead of Tuesday's trip to Taunton, one of two games in hand, but Bartlett says Weston will only focus on themselves rather than worry about the three sides around them.

“We can only affect us and we will be working hard as always. If we can win our last two games we have a great chance of getting there,”’ he said.

“Yate have a lot to do, games in hand at this stage isn’t always beneficial and they have a tough run. Chesham and us have tough games, so lets see.

“I think it’ll come down to the last day one way or another. We have had pressure since the sixth game of the season, this isn’t new to us.”

To prepare for Weston's game on Easter Monday, Bartlett will be in the stands for Truro’s match at Hartley Wintney on Saturday.

Truro are unbeaten in seven games, conceding once, but Bartlett says their form will mean nothing when they take on each other.

“I’ll watch them on Saturday, they’ve been on a good run, hampered by a poor pitch. We expect to win of course and we have to think like that,” he added.

“We will train hard this week and be ready, then when the whistle goes as we know, anything can happen.”

Weston will travel to Devon buoyed by their 3-1 win at Gosport Borough last Saturday.

Sonny Cox and Marlon Jackson’s double, inbetween Matt Paterson’s goal for Gosport, helped the Seagulls return to winning ways after defeat at Taunton Town.

And Bartlett praised his forward line trio of Jackson, Cox and Nick McCootie.

“We were very good but we played better at Taunton and should have won both games,” Bartlett said.

“Every game is important and it was great to get another three points.

“He (Jackson) is a good player, and has been a brilliant signing. Our strikers in Marlon (Jackson), Nick (McCootie) and Sonny (Cox) give us brilliant options and all are playing well, scoring goals and contributing to the team.

“Sonny is 17, that’s incredible and we thank Exeter for trusting us again with the development of one of their best young players.

“Nick and Marlon are a great combination, they can jump, compete, run and are a right handful. All three have really good physical attributes and bags of enthusiasm.”