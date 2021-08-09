Weston have 'room for improvement' despite Yeovil Town draw says Bartlett

Published: 3:22 PM August 9, 2021

Dayle Grubb finding the back of the net for Weston AFC from his free-kick against Yeovil Town. - Credit: Lorna Davey

Weston AFC manager Scott Bartlett believes his side still have “room for improvement” despite drawing 1-1 with Yeovil Town in their final pre-season friendly last Saturday.

Ben Whitehead was given his first start after recovering from his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuyr, but despite both teams having chances it was goalless at half-time at The Optima Stadium.

The hosts didn’t have to wait long to break the deadlock nine minutes into the second half as Jordan Bastin was tripped outside the box and Dayle Grubb stepped up, for a second attempt after Yeovil were penalised for encroachment, to open the scoring with a fantastic free-kick.

Bastin then hit the crossbar before less than a minute later Tommy Knowles’ long-range effort ensured both sides would share the spoils.

“I thought we were good and it was a solid and creative performance overall,” said Bartlett.

“I didn’t think we got he basics right at the start of the game and it took us 10 minutes to find our rhythm which could have given a good side like Yeovil an opportunity to get a hold of the game.

“When we got going though we worked and pressed and tackled which enabled us to impose ourselves on the game. Some of our play was excellent but there is room for improvement obviously."

Grubb returned for Weston’s earlier game against Clevedon Town after a “period of isolation” to score the second of four goals in a 4-2 win, before marking his 30th birthday against Bristol City XI with two assists, for Sam Avery and Scott Laird, and then scored the winner from another expertly taken free-kick.

The midfielder continued his hot streak when he netted against Slimbridge before adding to his tally against Yeovil to make it four goals in five games ahead of travelling to Hertfordshire to take on Kings Langley for the Southern Premier South season opener on Saturday (August 14).

“He’s taken on a lot of responsibility and has done brilliantly, he is always in the top three of our distance covered in games and is looking fit and sharp as we approach the start of the season,” Bartlett added.

“We have a small squad but we have versatile players, we wanted to give Lloyd (Humphries) a rest and start Jay Murray, Jordan Bastin and Dayle Grubb on Saturday and still play two forwards.

“Dayle moved into centre midfield with Jacob Cane and worked very hard for the team. It’s the way it’s going to be, the team comes first and everyone will get opportunities to play and with players that are adaptable and happy it can work well.”