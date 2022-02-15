Weston HC beaten by Clifton Robinsons sixes in top of the table clash

Weston HC fell to a 4-1 defeat in their Concorde Two top of the table clash with Clifton Robinsons sixes at Priory School on Saturday.

Ahead of the game, both teams were equal on points with goal difference keeping them apart and the hosts pushed hard in the opening 15 minutes.

There was some great play from the defence of Rob Mount, Olly Cunningham, James Leeks and Nick Bily through the midfield of Cam Slater, Jack Pitt, CJ Neate and OJ Standeven linking up well with the forwards Alistair Mead and Alex Leeks.

All smiles for Weston AFC as they pose for the camera ahead of their game with Clifton Robinsons sixes. - Credit: Josh Thomas

And Weston opened the scoring after just eight minutes from their second short corner of the game.

Mead's short injection to Neate saw him send the ball in at pace to slot nicely in the gap between the defenders and the left of the keeper.

CJ Neate celebrates his goal for Weston against Clifton Robinsons sixes. - Credit: Josh Thomas

But Robinsons responded well with Brad Hall levelling the scores from a penalty corner of their own.

Another error in Weston's defence cost them a short corner which Robinsons capitalised on and Dhanesh Patel scored to put the visitors in front.

Action from Weston HC's game with Clifton Robinsons. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Substitutes Jack Regan, Jacob Dale, Ben Morgan, Kev Collins and Fin Baker began transitioning onto the pitch for Weston, helping to keep the tiring legs of the starting 11 fresh.

However, Andy Rogers managed to slot another goal past goalkeeper Tom Fox just before half-time to make it 3-1.

Action from Weston HC's game with Clifton Robinsons. - Credit: Josh Thomas

The second half saw Weston unable to convert their opportunities and even saw a goal disallowed for a foot on the ball over the goal line by Mead in an attempt to pass the goalkeeper.

Weston were determined to keep fighting back with another short corner awarded.

Action from Weston HC's game with Clifton Robinsons. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Mead's injection to Neate was then slapped to the back post but was just too fast for the tired legs of Pitt.

Frustrations were creeping in and it was showing with Slater finding himself on the end of a two-minute green card for breaking down play with a misjudged tackle.

Action from Weston HC's game with Clifton Robinsons. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Robinsons used their substitutes well with fresh legs rotating like clockwork, this brought them their fourth goal through captain Colin Colegate's tap it in at the back post.

Weston return to action when they travel to Bristol to take on Westbury & United Banks on Saturday week (February 26).