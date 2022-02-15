Weston HC beaten by Clifton Robinsons sixes in top of the table clash
- Credit: Josh Thomas
Weston HC fell to a 4-1 defeat in their Concorde Two top of the table clash with Clifton Robinsons sixes at Priory School on Saturday.
Ahead of the game, both teams were equal on points with goal difference keeping them apart and the hosts pushed hard in the opening 15 minutes.
There was some great play from the defence of Rob Mount, Olly Cunningham, James Leeks and Nick Bily through the midfield of Cam Slater, Jack Pitt, CJ Neate and OJ Standeven linking up well with the forwards Alistair Mead and Alex Leeks.
And Weston opened the scoring after just eight minutes from their second short corner of the game.
Mead's short injection to Neate saw him send the ball in at pace to slot nicely in the gap between the defenders and the left of the keeper.
But Robinsons responded well with Brad Hall levelling the scores from a penalty corner of their own.
Another error in Weston's defence cost them a short corner which Robinsons capitalised on and Dhanesh Patel scored to put the visitors in front.
Most Read
- 1 BBC drama filmed in various locations across Somerset
- 2 Weston murderer has sentence extended over prison fight
- 3 Weston car wash REFUSED planning permission was still operating
- 4 'Pride' after Weston school rated 'good' by Ofsted inspectors
- 5 Man suspected of exploiting workers hit by court conditions
- 6 Arrests after vehicle stopped in Weston over catalytic converter thefts
- 7 'Designer' clothes seized by police to be destroyed after court order
- 8 Use up your stamps by next year - or face a surcharge
- 9 Major roadworks finished in HALF projected time - to beat half-term
- 10 LETTER: 'Is council 'walking the talk' over climate change?'
Substitutes Jack Regan, Jacob Dale, Ben Morgan, Kev Collins and Fin Baker began transitioning onto the pitch for Weston, helping to keep the tiring legs of the starting 11 fresh.
However, Andy Rogers managed to slot another goal past goalkeeper Tom Fox just before half-time to make it 3-1.
The second half saw Weston unable to convert their opportunities and even saw a goal disallowed for a foot on the ball over the goal line by Mead in an attempt to pass the goalkeeper.
Weston were determined to keep fighting back with another short corner awarded.
Mead's injection to Neate was then slapped to the back post but was just too fast for the tired legs of Pitt.
Frustrations were creeping in and it was showing with Slater finding himself on the end of a two-minute green card for breaking down play with a misjudged tackle.
Robinsons used their substitutes well with fresh legs rotating like clockwork, this brought them their fourth goal through captain Colin Colegate's tap it in at the back post.
Weston return to action when they travel to Bristol to take on Westbury & United Banks on Saturday week (February 26).