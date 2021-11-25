Weston HC Ladies extend sponsorship with Redrow

Weston Hockey Club Ladies will be sponsored by Redrow for the second successive year. - Credit: Weston HC/Redrow

A local hockey club have announced they have extended their sponsorship with a British housebuilder.

Redrow’s started sponsoring Weston Hockey Club Ladies last season, with their contribution helping Weston to continue training during the pandemic.

“It is amazing to have the continued backing and sponsorship from Redrow as we head into the new season," said chairman, and first team player, Rute Serra.

"Their support was integral to the team over the last 12 months and this ongoing sponsorship will help our first team have a wonderful, competitive season.”

The renewed sponsorship will allow the team to purchase new training and warm up equipment, helping to prepare its squad for upcoming games.

Weston, who were established in 1905, is one of the longest standing clubs in the local area.

They have three senior teams and five junior teams ready to make impact this year.

“We are delighted to continue working with the Weston Hockey Club for the second year running and cannot wait to see all that they achieve this season," continued Area Sales Manager at Redrow South West, Charlotte Newnes.

“We strive to ensure our developments are surrounded by a supportive and engaging local community, and by uplifting prominent social groups in the area, we are able to provide our clientele with an even better living experience.”