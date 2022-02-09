Weston HC hit double figures to thrash Old Bristolians sixes

CJ Neate scored Weston HC's third goal in their 10-0 win over Old Bristolians Sixes. - Credit: Kim Wall

Weston HC bounced back from their defeat Old Bristolians fours in the best way possible with a 10-0 victory over OBs sixes in Concorde Two on Saturday (February 5).

An intense start from both sides led to a very open game, but OJ Standeven scored a couple of goals after some great play from the team.

The hosts were then awarded a flurry of short corners which they finally managed to convert with a slick drag out from Cam Slater to CJ Neate, who slotted past the defensive line for Weston’s third goal.

The hosts defence consisting of captain Rob Mount, Kev Collins, James Leeks and youngster Jacob Dale held strong.

Their quick passes up the pitch to midfield quadruplet of Neate, Jack Pitt, Slater and Standeven allowed forwards Elliot Burgess and Alex Leeks to donate.

Alex Leeks matched Standeven with two quick fire goals; the first coming from a short corner deflection and the other from a driving run and assist from Slater to go into half-time with a 5-0 lead.

The second-half continued in much the same vein with high pressure and intensity from Weston, with useful substitutes, Luke Stout, Jack Regan, Harvey Mount and Curry Garden Man of the Match Ben Morgan all fitted in comfortably to keep the team fresh.

This led to plenty more chances, and a very solid almost unpenetrable back four, leaving only a couple of simple clearances for Tom Fox in goal.

Standeven soon secured his first hat-trick for the club with a quick swivel and shot from the top of the D.

But he decided to taint his performance with a 10 minute Yellow card after smashing the ball into the goal in frustration after the whistle, although he earned a short corner.

Fortunately Weston converted on the corner with a solid strike from Mount.

A fantastic defensive performance from Weston during the 10 minute sin bin allowed them to hold out for a clean sheet.

Pitt managed to capitalise on a loose pass from the tiring OBs side, sliding the ball past the goalie at the near post.

Alex Leeks then managed to bag himself a hat-trick also with some great play once again throughout the team.

Once back on the pitch Standeven managed one last goal before the final whistle with the ball just trickling under the goalkeeper to complete the route.

This Saturday sees Weston involved in a top of the table clash with Clifton Robinsons sixes at Priory School at 1:30pm.