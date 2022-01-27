Weston HC make burring start to second half of season with Firebrands victory

Alex Leeks scored twice for Weston HC in their 5-2 win over Firebrands. - Credit: Kim Wall

Weston HC put in a red hot performance to open their second half of the season with a 5-2 win over Firebrands on Saturday.

The hosts won the toss and started the game well and within five minutes quickly saw the first goal of the game bagged by Alex Leeks, thanks to some quick passes and link up play.

Weston were quick to become complacent within the opening minutes and soon saw a number of strong attacks from the brands team, but managed to keep them away from target due to the defence of t

Rob Mount, James Leeks Jacob Dale and goalkeeper Tom Fox.

Weston woke up briefly and with some line balls up the wing soon found acres of space for forwards Elliot Burgess, Alistair Mead and Alex Leeks to put a second on the board through Mead.

The game again took a turn for Brands to capitalise on the gaps and misshapen midfield of Weston with some scrappy play seeing the away side put their first past Fox.

Weston continued to have spells of great play and really promising attacks but the visiting goalkeeper kept out multiple attempts.

One attempt sure to go in was denied by the spine of the opposition, which resulted a stroke, in which CJ Neate passed the ball directly to the keeper’s stick and sent wide of the goal.

Weston carried on pressing the away team, and with the midfield of Neate, Nick Bily, Pitt and Cameron Slater found more opportunities, but were again kept out by the away goalkeeper.

Finally Weston were rewarded with another goal after clearing out the ball from defence up the left channel finding Alex Leeks at the right time to slot into the net.

Before the half-time break, Firebrands scored their second goal, due to some poor decisions from the home side.

After the break Weston really began to find their footing again and created multiple chances, however the hosts could not find an opening.

Rotating subs of Kevin Collins, Ben Morgan, and Jack Regan kept legs fresh which worked in Westons favour as Regan found the net for the first of the second half.

Brands were tiring and Weston became dominant throughout the second-half.

With more opportunities from Weston, a corner awarded saw Mount strike cleanly into the wall of the away keeper, which perfectly rebounded to Mead at top D, for him to see his second goal of the game and seal the win