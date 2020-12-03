Weston Hockey Club raise money for Weston Hospicecare

Published: 2:00 PM December 3, 2020

The players and committee members of Weston Hockey Club organised a socially distanced virtual 5k run in the hope of completing 100k in one day to help raise funds to support Weston Hospicecare.

The original fundraising target was set at £100 but the event was an overwhelming success with 29 runners and three dogs taking to the Weston streets in their sky blue match kit and running a total of 145k with team spirit very much evident throughout the day.

The club also exceeded their fundraising target and have so far raised £635. Donations are still open if you’d like to support and donate - https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/wsmhc5k?

Many club members know somebody who has been supported by the vital care the hospice provides. And with Covid-19 having an enormous impact on their fundraising this year, as a club they have done their bit for the local community.

"It started as a small idea to create a virtual event to bring the players together during lockdown," said Clare Dale.

"Interest quickly grew in numbers which made the possibility of running 100k in a day achievable.

"It was also a great opportunity to raise funds for a worthy local charity.

"I am unbelievably proud of all the players that ran on Saturday and so thankful for all the support of other players, family and friends that kindly donated."