Weston Hockey Club reveal new senior kit and logo from 2021-22 season

Published: 9:00 AM May 20, 2021

Weston's new logo which will will be displayed on all the club's kits from the 2021-22 season. - Credit: CJ Neate

Weston Hockey Club have announced that for the 2021-22 season they will be launching a new senior kit and logo.

Following a year of designing and consultation with the committee, Weston have agreed on a design after being sent different types of logos and consulting with various designers.

The club have also confirmed that every senior player who pays their annual membership fee at the beginning of next campaign will receive a new kit, consisting of shirts, shorts and socks, for free.

"It’s brilliant to have a new logo for this hockey club. When I was first installed as chairman of the club, giving the club its own identity was one of the first things myself and the new club president, Stu Westcott, discussed doing," said CJ Neate.

"It feels like it has taken years from our initial discussion around the subject to get to this point but we’ve gotten there.

"We’re very happy with this final design and we look forward to our club wearing it with pride for the forthcoming future.

"The committee worked hard to ensure that our new logo not only gives us a new identity but actually represents us as a club for the town of Weston.

"I don’t think anything symbolises this town more than the seagull so we are proud to have that as the prominent image on the badge."