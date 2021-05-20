News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Sport

Weston Hockey Club reveal new senior kit and logo from 2021-22 season

Author Picture Icon

Joshua Thomas

Published: 9:00 AM May 20, 2021   
Weston Hockey Club new logo

Weston's new logo which will will be displayed on all the club's kits from the 2021-22 season. - Credit: CJ Neate

Weston Hockey Club have announced that for the 2021-22 season they will be launching a new senior kit and logo.

Following a year of designing and consultation with the committee, Weston have agreed on a design after being sent different types of logos and consulting with various designers.

The club have also confirmed that every senior player who pays their annual membership fee at the beginning of next campaign will receive a new kit, consisting of shirts, shorts and socks, for free.

"It’s brilliant to have a new logo for this hockey club. When I was first installed as chairman of the club, giving the club its own identity was one of the first things myself and the new club president, Stu Westcott, discussed doing," said CJ Neate.

"It feels like it has taken years from our initial discussion around the subject to get to this point but we’ve gotten there.

You may also want to watch:

"We’re very happy with this final design and we look forward to our club wearing it with pride for the forthcoming future.

"The committee worked hard to ensure that our new logo not only gives us a new identity but actually represents us as a club for the town of Weston.

Most Read

  1. 1 Weston boy, 4, has glass removed from head after skate park fall
  2. 2 Three men arrested after motorbike theft
  3. 3 PICTURES: Stunning space photography captured from Worle garden
  1. 4 Artist's book offers tips on walks and sights around Weston
  2. 5 Weston author secures Hollywood deal with third book
  3. 6 Weston’s Heritage Action Zone awarded grant for high street project
  4. 7 Man charged with rape and sexual assaults
  5. 8 May 17: Manager thankful for customers’ ‘phenomenal’ response to reopening
  6. 9 Former Weston loanee Waite confirms Cardiff City departure
  7. 10 Man suffers head injuries in Weston robbery

"I don’t think anything symbolises this town more than the seagull so we are proud to have that as the prominent image on the badge."

Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

South West hit by tornado

Somerset Weather

Mini tornado does damage in Weston

Carrington Walker

person
Walker & Ling in Weston High Street.

North Somerset Council

Weston shopfront restored to its former glory

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Andrew Scott

Jobs boom as Weston firm looks to expand

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Exterior of three-level house in Links Road, Uphill. White render, glass balcony on middle level room

Property of the Week | Ad Feature

Huge six-bedroom house with flat on Weston seafront

By Karen Richards

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus