Weston captain Sam Neate praises team for beating the drop to secure survival

Weston men's first team, back row, Curt Watkins, Paul Ninnis, Chris Etchells, George Davis, Jack Pitt, David Beer, Ross Harrington, front, Alex Leeks, CJ Neate, Roy Beer, Connor Mobsby, Cam Slater (pic Mark Atherton) Archant

Captain Sam Neate called Weston avoiding relegation from Central Two as “fantastic for the club”.

Despite an 8-0 defeat by Swindon A, their loss was turned into a 5-0 win after the Wiltshire outfit played players in their first team’s victory over Gloucester, breaching the rules .

“It’s fantastic for the club that we’ve managed to preserve our position in the league for another year,” said Neate.

“I’d hoped to have been safer a lot sooner, but our start to the year wasn’t good enough. That aside, it’s an amazing achievement given the calibre of the players we lost last summer.

“On one hand, I’m absolutely delighted we’ve managed to stay up, but on the other I really feel we’ve completely underachieved.

“Losing four games on the spin at the turn of the year wasn’t ideal. But, we’ve competed most games with some very good sides in this league.”

As sport all over the country comes to a stop because of the coronavirus pandemic, Neate, despite being disappointed, admitted his squad are coping well.

“The boys are all fine at the moment as far I’m aware. We had a full squad to choose from for Saturday before it was called off,” added Neate, with Weston due to play their final game of the season against Bristol University C.

“We’ve been very lucky to have no cases in our club, but have had to play teams from afar that have had confirmed cases in their areas.

“It was a shame we were told games last weekend must’ve gone ahead, luckily sense has now prevailed.

“I think our main focus at the minute is listening to the government advice. We’ve had to cancel the majority of our busy end-of-season schedule, like our players’ meeting and end of season awards night.”

But Neate says Weston will rest up before coming back to training in July and hopefully build up their squad with experienced players.

“We’re looking forward to a break and obviously need to find out whether we are expected to finish the league season before we can focus on recruiting some players for next year and push on,” he said.

“I really feel everyone has pulled together and Weston are definitely moving in the right direction.”