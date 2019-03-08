Weston Hockey head to Clifton Robinsons for 'sterner test'.

Sam Neate surges forward druing Weston's first home game of the season against Mendip.

Sam Neate says Saturday's fixture with Clifton Robinsons will be a 'sterner test' as Weston head to the Coombe Dingle Sports Centre for their first away game of the season.

Weston have picked up one win and one defeat from their first two games of the season.

And captian Neate believes Saturday's game will have a resemblance to their opening game against Mendip.

He said: "I think this will be a test similar to Mendip, so it will be interesting to see how we go.

"We are looking forward to getting back on the road and testing our progress against the better sides in the league.

"We will approach it in the manner that it is vital that we take our chances as and when they come.

"We weren't as clinical as we should have been last week, but Clifton will definitely be a much sterner test.

"The defence know the areas they need to work on this week and hopefully it'll come together well on Saturday."

After going down 9-1 in their first game of the season against Mendip, Neate was delighted with how his team bounced back after their heavy defeat.

"Last week was humiliating for us and we as a collective got back to training to pick apart what went wrong, but to more importantly focus on what went right for us," he added.

"The boys managed to implement the game plan perfectly and it showed with a solid performance. We have pinpointed the teams where we would look to pick up three points and I was glad the boys worked to achieve that on Saturday.

"I just wanted a reaction and I definitely got that," he said.

"I thought the score line flattered Marlborough personally, we should have taken more of our chances.

"I am very pleased with the character shown from our younger players, especially Harry Thompson who scored the second to ease the pressure on us with a fine goal.

Thompson's goal has already been classified as a goal of the season contender and Neate was full of praise for his teammate.

"For a lad of his age, to take the ball under the pressure he was under and score from the angle he was at was phenomenal.

"It's something I know he practices a lot so it's definitely showing it's reward."